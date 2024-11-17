Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Samsonov will be between the pipes for Sunday's home tilt against the Capitals, Jesse Granger of The Athletic relays.

Samsonov will make his sixth start of the season Sunday -- it's the Russian netminder's first appearance since allowing six goals in a loss to the Kings on Oct. 30. The 27-year-old spent the first three years of his career with the Capitals, and he's 2-1-0 with an .897 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA against his former club. Washington has scored 67 goals through 16 games.

