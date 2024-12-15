Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Samsonov will guard the road goal against Minnesota on Sunday, according to SinBin.Vegas.

Samsonov will get the second half of Vegas' back-to-back after Adin Hill played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton. The 27-year-old Samsonov has a 6-3-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 10 appearances. Minnesota ranks 13th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

