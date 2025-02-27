Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov News: Tending twine versus Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Samsonov was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll defend the home crease against Chicago.

Samsonov wasn't particularly sharp Monday against the Kings, allowing five goals on 19 shots (.737 save percentage) in the road loss. However, he'll start in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-October. Samsonov should have a favorable opportunity to bounce back Thursday, as the Blackhawks are averaging just 2.62 goals per game this season, which is the fourth-worst mark in the NHL.

