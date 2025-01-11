Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov News: Winning streak ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Samsonov allowed two goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Samsonov's six-game winning streak came to a close, though he still had a decent performance. He's gone seven starts without allowing more than two goals, giving him a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage alongside an 11-4-1 record through 16 outings. Adin Hill will start Sunday versus the Wild, while Samsonov can be tentatively projected for Tuesday's game in Nashville if the Golden Knights continue to alternate their goalies.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
