Ilya Samsonov News: Winning streak ends

Samsonov allowed two goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Samsonov's six-game winning streak came to a close, though he still had a decent performance. He's gone seven starts without allowing more than two goals, giving him a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage alongside an 11-4-1 record through 16 outings. Adin Hill will start Sunday versus the Wild, while Samsonov can be tentatively projected for Tuesday's game in Nashville if the Golden Knights continue to alternate their goalies.