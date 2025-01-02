Ilya Samsonov News: Winning streak up to five games

Samsonov allowed two goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Samsonov has now won his last five starts, allowing a total of seven goals on 121 shots in that span. The 27-year-old's current streak accounts for half of his victories this season -- he's 10-3-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 14 outings this season. Samsonov has started half of Vegas' last eight games and may be working his way into a 50-50 timeshare with Adin Hill. The Golden Knights' next game is Saturday versus the Sabres.