Ilya Samsonov News: Wins ugly Thursday

Samsonov stopped 17 of 22 shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

The Golden Knights led 5-1 after the first period, so it's not a great sign that Samsonov allowed it to get close. He still came away with his second win in five outings, but he has given up 17 goals in that span. For the season, the 28-year-old netminder has a 14-8-2 record with a 2.91 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 24 contests. Adin Hill will likely be back between the pipes for Sunday's game versus the Devils. If Samsonov can't get his play back on track soon, he may lose out on playing time -- he's been in a near 50-50 split since the start of January.