Ilya Solovyov headshot

Ilya Solovyov News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Solovyov was recalled from AHL Calgary on Wednesday.

Solovyov has yet to get into a game this season, spending the entirety of the campaign with the Wranglers. In 41 minor-league outings, the 2020 seventh-round pick has generated six goals and 15 assists, setting a new personal best in both goals and points. Solovyov will likely serve as a depth option for Thursday's matchup with Colorado unless there is another injury on the Flames' blue line.

