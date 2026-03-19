Ilya Solovyov headshot

Ilya Solovyov News: Pockets assist Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Solovyov notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Solovyov has two helpers over six games since he returned from a six-game stint as a healthy scratch. The defenseman is at eight points, 20 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 27 appearances between the Penguins and the Avalanche this season. Solovyov may not be a full-time player for the Penguins, and he'll be on the third pairing when in the lineup.

Ilya Solovyov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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