Ilya Solovyov News: Recalled Wednesday
Solovyov was called up from AHL Calgary on Wednesday, according to Aaron Vickers of NHL.com.
Solovyov was returned to the minors while the Flames were off for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but now that practices have resumed, Solovyov is back with the team. Solovyov made his NHL season debut Feb. 8, recording two shots, one hit and one block in 19:24 of ice time. He might play again Sunday versus San Jose, depending on the availability of Kevin Bahl (upper body) and Joel Hanley (personal)
