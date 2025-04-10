Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin Injury: Absent from practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Sorokin (upper body) missed Thursday's game-day skate, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he won't be available at home versus the Rangers.

The Islanders haven't made any official announcements yet on a netminder for Thursday's matchup, but Sorokin's absence would seem to indicate that Marcus Hogberg will get the nod while the recently recalled Tristan Lennox serves as the backup. Considering Sorokin has played in 28 of the Isles' last 32 games -- going 16-9-2 with a 2.65 GAA -- they almost certainly would have continued to give him a heavy workload until they are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

