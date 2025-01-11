Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Sorokin (illness) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's road matchup against Utah.

The Islanders recalled Jakub Skarek on Saturday from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis. Sorokin has won his last two outings, including a 30-save shutout against Vegas on Thursday. He has a 13-13-4 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. Marcus Hogberg will face Utah on Saturday, while Skarek will be the backup.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
