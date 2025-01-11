Ilya Sorokin Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Sorokin (illness) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's road matchup against Utah.

The Islanders recalled Jakub Skarek on Saturday from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis. Sorokin has won his last two outings, including a 30-save shutout against Vegas on Thursday. He has a 13-13-4 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. Marcus Hogberg will face Utah on Saturday, while Skarek will be the backup.