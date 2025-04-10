Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin Injury: Won't play against Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Sorokin (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's home game against the Rangers, NHL.com reports.

Sorokin sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Predators, and head coach Patrick Roy said Thursday that the netminder doesn't have a timetable to return. The Islanders have just four games remaining on their regular-season schedule following Thursday's matchup, so it's unclear whether Sorokin will return to game action before the end of the regular season. Marcus Hogberg will likely serve as the Islanders' primary netminder in Sorokin's absence, while Tristan Lennox will be available as a backup.

