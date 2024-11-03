Ilya Sorokin News: Allows four goals in defeat

Sorokin stopped 35 of 39 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin had not surrendered more than three goals in a game before Sunday's loss. He performed admirably behind a banged-up defense corps but received his second defeat in his last four outings. Sorokin has a 3-3-1 record with a 2.29 GAA and a .922 save percentage through seven appearances this season.