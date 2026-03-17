Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Among NHL's best in net so far

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:27pm

Sorokin made 26 saves in a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Leafs put up a solid number of shots, but he didn't really have to push himself. The lone goal that got past him came on a spinaround shot by a fourth-line player. Sorokin is 5-2-0 in seven starts after the Olympic break. Overall, he's 25-15-2 with a 2.49 GAA and .914 save percentage in 42 starts. Sorokin's GAA is eighth overall in the NHL. He's tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy and Devin Cooley for second in the NHL in save percentage.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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