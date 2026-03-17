Ilya Sorokin News: Among NHL's best in net so far
Sorokin made 26 saves in a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The Leafs put up a solid number of shots, but he didn't really have to push himself. The lone goal that got past him came on a spinaround shot by a fourth-line player. Sorokin is 5-2-0 in seven starts after the Olympic break. Overall, he's 25-15-2 with a 2.49 GAA and .914 save percentage in 42 starts. Sorokin's GAA is eighth overall in the NHL. He's tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy and Devin Cooley for second in the NHL in save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 143 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 134 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 134 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More