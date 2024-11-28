Ilya Sorokin News: Another loss Wednesday

Sorokin stopped 15 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins, with Boston's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Islanders never led in the game, but they'd battled the Bruins to a 3-3 tie midway through the third period before Pavel Zacha was able to get two pucks past Sorokin in a three-minute stretch. The 29-year-old netminder has only one win in his last six starts, going 1-3-2 with a 3.17 GAA and .893 save percentage, and he appears to be slipping back into a timeshare with Semyon Varlamov.