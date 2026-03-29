Ilya Sorokin News: Another strong effort Saturday

Sorokin stopped 19 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Matthew Tkachuk got two pucks by him in the first period, but Sorokin shut the door on Florida the rest of the way as New York's offense came to life. The veteran netminder is benefitting from some stingy defensive work in front of him -- Sorokin has faced 30-plus shots only once in his last nine outings, going 5-4-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .910 save percentage over that span.