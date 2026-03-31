Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Back in net Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Sorokin will guard the road crease Tuesday's matchup against the Sabres, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin will look to bounce back after allowing a career-high seven goals Monday against the Penguins. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has had a strong season with a 28-19-2 record, a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 49 appearances this season. He'll be tasked with a difficult job Tuesday against the Sabres, who rank seventh in the NHL with 3.43 goals per game this season. Sorokin remains a solid option to start in fantasy despite the difficult matchup.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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