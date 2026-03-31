Ilya Sorokin News: Back in net Tuesday
Sorokin will guard the road crease Tuesday's matchup against the Sabres, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Sorokin will look to bounce back after allowing a career-high seven goals Monday against the Penguins. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has had a strong season with a 28-19-2 record, a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 49 appearances this season. He'll be tasked with a difficult job Tuesday against the Sabres, who rank seventh in the NHL with 3.43 goals per game this season. Sorokin remains a solid option to start in fantasy despite the difficult matchup.
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