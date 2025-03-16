Ilya Sorokin News: Backstops comeback win

Sorokin stopped 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Sorokin gave up both goals early in the second period. The Islanders responded by scoring four times in the third to get the comeback win. Sorokin has won five of his last eight outings, allowing two or fewer goals in five of those contests. The 29-year-old improved to 25-20-5 with a 2.73 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 50 appearances as one of the busiest goalies in the league this season. The Islanders' next game is on the road Tuesday in Pittsburgh.