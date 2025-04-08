Ilya Sorokin News: Between pipes in Music City
Sorokin will defend the road net Tuesday against the Predators.
Sorokin has allowed a total of two goals on 57 shots over back-to-back wins against Minnesota and Washington. The Russian netminder has not fared well against the Predators in his career, owning a 1-3-1 record, .885 save percentage and 2.97 GAA over five career appearances. Nashville ranks last in the NHL with 2.48 goals per game in 2024-25 and has netted exactly one goal in four of its last five matchups, all of which have been losses.
