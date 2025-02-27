Ilya Sorokin News: Bounce back win after slump

Sorokin made 38 saves in a 2-1 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

It was a great bounce back for Sorokin, who allowed five goals on 11 shots Tuesday before being pulled and who had struggled over his last four contests. On Thursday, David Pastrnak, who extended his NHL-career high streak to 16 games, was the only player to beat him. Otherwise, Sorokin was perfect. He has to be tired, though -- he has played in 29 of the Islanders' last 34 games. No-one else in the NHL has been busier.