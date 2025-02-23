Ilya Sorokin News: Can't snap skid

Sorokin allowed four goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Sorokin has allowed at least four goals in each of his last three games, losing all three of them. The two-week break during the 4 Nations Face-Off didn't appear to help him, though it's possible he was rusty due to the time off, though the Stars were the team on the second half of a back-to-back. Sorokin dropped to 20-17-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 41 appearances this season. The Islanders host the Rangers on Tuesday, and it's expected Sorokin will continue to handle a heavy workload while both Semyon Varlamov (lower body) and Marcus Hogberg (upper body) are out.