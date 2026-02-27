Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Collects win in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Sorokin turned aside 21 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Montreal grabbed a 2-0 lead midway through the second period on a pair of tallies by Sorokin's former teammate Noah Dobson, but Matthew Schaefer stepped up and tied it before the second intermission, setting up a tense finish that was ended by an OT winner from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Sorokin has won three straight starts and five of six sandwiched around the Olympic break, posting a 2.17 GAA and .922 save percentage over that stretch.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
