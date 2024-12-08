Ilya Sorokin News: Comes up big down stretch Saturday

Sorokin turned aside 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The Islanders took a 4-2 lead into the third period, and Sorokin had to stand on his head to make it hold up -- Carolina out-shot New York 19-2 in the final frame, but the 29-year-old netminder didn't let a puck get by him until there were just 49 seconds left in the game and the 'Canes had their goalie pulled for an extra attacker. Sorokin has started four straight games with Semyon Varlamov (lower body) unavailable, going 2-1-1 with a 2.43 GAA and .910 save percentage, but he'll likely cede the crease to Marcus Hogberg for Sunday's game in Ottawa.