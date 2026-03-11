Ilya Sorokin News: Concedes three, earns win

Sorokin stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Sorokin has been on a tear of late from a record perspective since he's won six of his last seven starts, although it's worth noting that he's allowed three or more goals in five of those outings. Over that seven-game stretch, the 30-year-old netminder has posted a 2.85 GAA and a .901 save percentage after stopping 183 of 203 shots faced.