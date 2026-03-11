Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Concedes three, earns win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Sorokin stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Sorokin has been on a tear of late from a record perspective since he's won six of his last seven starts, although it's worth noting that he's allowed three or more goals in five of those outings. Over that seven-game stretch, the 30-year-old netminder has posted a 2.85 GAA and a .901 save percentage after stopping 183 of 203 shots faced.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 10
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago