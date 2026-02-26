Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Drawing start against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sorokin will defend the road crease against Montreal on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Sorokin was in the starter's crease during Thursday's morning skate, and he'll officially tend the twine during the Islanders' first game following the Olympic break. Across his last five starts, he's gone 4-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
