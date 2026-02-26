Ilya Sorokin News: Drawing start against Montreal
Sorokin will defend the road crease against Montreal on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Sorokin was in the starter's crease during Thursday's morning skate, and he'll officially tend the twine during the Islanders' first game following the Olympic break. Across his last five starts, he's gone 4-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .930 save percentage.
