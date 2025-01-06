Ilya Sorokin News: Earns OT win vs. Boston

Sorokin stopped 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Sorokin didn't have his best individual effort, but it was just enough to lift the Isles to victory in what turned out to be a high-scoring matchup. Even though Sorokin's role as the Isles' primary goaltender isn't under any threat, it's worth noting his recent performances haven't been particularly solid. He's posted a save percentage below the .890 mark in three of his last five appearances, a span in which he's gone 2-3-0 with a 3.42 GAA and an .873 save percentage.