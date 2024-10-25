Ilya Sorokin News: Earns overtime win

Sorokin stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Sorokin picked up his second win in four starts despite allowing a season-high three goals. The 29-year-old allowed a tally in each regulation period, but the Islanders won with a Bo Horvat goal in overtime. Sorokin has looked good early in 2024-25 and should continue to see No. 1 duties in goal, though he'll be watching Saturday's game versus the Panthers from the bench as Semyon Varlamov gets a start.