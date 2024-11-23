Ilya Sorokin News: Ends skid Saturday

Sorokin stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Sorokin was only bested by a Jake Neighbours power-play tally early in the third period. This was Sorokin's first win in five outings -- he had allowed 13 goals while going 0-2-2 over his last four starts. For the season, the 29-year-old is at a 5-5-3 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Islanders' lack of offense is a concern, but Sorokin should at least offer good ratios. The Islanders face the Red Wings on Monday after losing 2-1 in Detroit on Thursday, with Sorokin stopping 29 of 31 shots in that outing.