Ilya Sorokin News: Exits ice first Friday
Sorokin was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Minnesota.
Sorokin is mired in a personal four-game losing streak, during which he is 0-3-1 with a 3.76 GAA, while the Islanders have dropped six in a row (0-4-2). The 29-year-old netminder is stuck just three victories shy of getting back to the 30-win mark after missing that threshold last season. With New York not technically eliminated from playoff contention -- though running out of time to get there -- Sorokin could see extra work down the stretch.
