Ilya Sorokin News: Expected to face Columbus
Sorokin is set to start on the road against Columbus on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Sorokin has won his last three outings with the Islanders while turning aside 76 of 84 shots (.905 save percentage). He's 21-13-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 36 appearances in 2025-26. Columbus went on an incredible 11-1-0 run across its final 12 games before the Olympic break, but the Blue Jackets suffered a 4-2 loss to Boston on Thursday.
