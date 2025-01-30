Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Expected to face Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Sorokin is set to start on the road against Philadelphia on Thursday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin has won his past four outings while stopping 85 of 89 shots (.955 save percentage). That brings him up to a 17-14-4 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2024-25. His current four-game winning streak also includes a 3-1 victory over the Flyers on Friday in which he stopped 29 of 30 shots.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
