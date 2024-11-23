Ilya Sorokin News: Facing Blues

Sorokin will defend the home crease versus St. Louis on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin was stellar against the Red Wings on Thursday, stopping 29 shots, but was saddled with the 2-1 loss. He is 0-2-2 in his last four starts, giving the 29-year-old a 4-5-3 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .914 save percentage. St. Louis sits 29th in the league with 2.43 goals per game.