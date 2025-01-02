Ilya Sorokin News: Facing Maple Leafs
Sorokin will defend the home crease versus Toronto on Thursday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Sorokin will make his 14th start in the Islanders' last 15 games. Sorokin is 6-6-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .884 save percentage since Semyon Varlamov (lower body) last played Nov. 29. Overall, Sorokin is 11-12-4 with a 2.92 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The Maple Leafs have tallied 118 goals in 38 games, 12th-best in the NHL this season.
