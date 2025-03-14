Ilya Sorokin News: Facing Oilers

Sorokin will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Friday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin is 4-2-0 in his last six starts, allowing 15 goals on 193 shots (.922 save percentage). Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 24-20-4 with three shutouts, a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The Oilers will be a tired team after losing 3-2 in New Jersey on Thursday. Edmonton is generating 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25, ninth in the NHL.