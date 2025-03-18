Ilya Sorokin News: Facing Penguins

Sorokin will defend the road net against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin is coming off a 22-save effort in Sunday's 4-2 win over Florida. He has a 25-20-5 record with three shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 50 appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for 18th in the league with 2.91 goals per game, and the team is riding a four-game winning streak.