Ilya Sorokin News: Facing Predators

Sorokin will be between the home pipes versus Nashville on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Sorokin is 21-18-4 with three shutouts, a 2.76 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 43 games this season. He snapped a four-game losing streak in Boston on Thursday, stopping 38 shots in a 2-1 win. The Predators are tied for last in NHL scoring, averaging 2.55 goals per game this season.