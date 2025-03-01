Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin News: Facing Predators

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Sorokin will be between the home pipes versus Nashville on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Sorokin is 21-18-4 with three shutouts, a 2.76 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 43 games this season. He snapped a four-game losing streak in Boston on Thursday, stopping 38 shots in a 2-1 win. The Predators are tied for last in NHL scoring, averaging 2.55 goals per game this season.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
