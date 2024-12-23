Ilya Sorokin News: Facing Sabres
Sorokin will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Monday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Sorokin is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 6-3 win over Toronto. He has a 10-10-4 record with one shutout, a 2.82 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. Sorokin has gone 2-0-0 versus the Sabres in 2024-25, stopping 61 of 64 shots. Buffalo ranks 22nd in the league with 2.82 goals per game this campaign.
