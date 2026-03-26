Ilya Sorokin News: Facing Stars

Sorokin will be between the home pipes versus Dallas on Thursday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Sorokin leads the NHL with seven shutouts, including one Monday when he turned aside 26 shots in a 1-0 win over Columbus. Sorokin is 26-18-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 46 outings in 2025-26. The Stars are second in the NHL with 97 points and are averaging 3.37 goals per game, eighth in the league this season.