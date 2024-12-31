Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Facing Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Sorokin will be between the road pipes Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday relays.

Sorokin has alternated wins and losses over his last four starts, and he's allowed at least three goals in six consecutive contests. The Russian netminder will make his 12th appearance in December on Tuesday, as he's handling a heavy workload due to Semyon Varlamov's (lower body) absence. Toronto sits 14th in the NHL with 3.11 goals per game.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now