Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Fades before pull in third period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Sorokin allowed six goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Sorokin was pulled midway through the third period after giving up three of the goals in that frame. This was his fourth loss in his last seven outings, and he's given up at least three goals in five of those games. For the season, Sorokin is down to 25-17-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 45 appearances. The Islanders are back home against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, so Sorokin may have been pulled to let him get a few minutes of rest in preparation for another start.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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