Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Falls to Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Sorokin stopped 17 of 21 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Sorokin is struggling with 14 goals allowed on 82 shots during his three-game losing streak. He's played in 10 straight games, going 4-6-0 in that span, but the Islanders need to ride him to have their best chance of holding onto a playoff spot. Sorokin is down to 28-21-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 51 appearances this season. Head coach Patrick Roy didn't name his starter for Saturday's game in Carolina, leaving the door open for Sorokin to potentially start again, which would be his third complete back-to-back set in a row. If Sorokin rests, David Rittich would get the nod.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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