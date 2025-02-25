Ilya Sorokin News: First goalie off Tuesday

Sorokin exited the ice first Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home against the Rangers.

Sorokin is mired in a three-game losing streak during which he's given up four or more goals in each outing. Prior to his slump, the Russian netminder had been riding a seven-game winning streak that went with a 1.16 GAA. Even with Sorokin slumping, he is unlikely to cede the starting job to Jakub Skarek, so fantasy players can expect Sorokin to continue getting plenty of work.