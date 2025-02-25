Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: First goalie off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:38am

Sorokin exited the ice first Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home against the Rangers.

Sorokin is mired in a three-game losing streak during which he's given up four or more goals in each outing. Prior to his slump, the Russian netminder had been riding a seven-game winning streak that went with a 1.16 GAA. Even with Sorokin slumping, he is unlikely to cede the starting job to Jakub Skarek, so fantasy players can expect Sorokin to continue getting plenty of work.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
