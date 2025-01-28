Ilya Sorokin News: First off Tuesday

Sorokin was the first goaltender off at Tuesday's morning skate, which indicates he'll draw the home start versus Colorado on Tuesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin was forced into action Saturday after Marcus Hogberg (upper body) was injured in overtime against the Hurricanes. Sorokin stopped the only shot he faced and was credited with the victory after Brock Nelson potted the game-winning goal. While Hogberg and Semyon Varlamov (lower body) are sidelined, Sorokin will handle the bulk of the starts -- Jakub Skarek, who was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Monday, will serve as the club's No. 2 netminder in the interim. Colorado is coming off a 5-4 win over the Rangers on Sunday.