Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Gets hook against Canucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Sorokin gave up four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Marcus Hogberg early in the third period of Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver.

With the Isles sitting one point back of the Canadiens for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, coach Patrick Roy made a desperation move to try and wake up his squad after New York fell behind 4-2, but it didn't work. Sorokin may be showing signs of fatigue without Semyon Varlamov (lower body) to help shoulder the load -- he's started 11 of 13 games in March, going 6-3-2 on the month with a 2.78 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
