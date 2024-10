Sorokin stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks, with Anaheim's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 29-year-old netminder played well, but Sorokin once again got little help from his offense. Sorokin is 2-2-1 through his first five appearances this season with a dazzling 1.80 GAA and .931 save percentage, but the Islanders have scored a grand total of one goal in his three losses.