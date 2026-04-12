Ilya Sorokin News: Gets no help in loss
Sorokin stopped 13 of 15 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Senators, with Ottawa's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
Both tallies against Sorokin came in odd-man situations, as Ridly Greig potted a shortie in the first period before Jake Sanderson banged home a power-play goal in the third. Sorokin has just one win in his last six outings, going 1-5-0 with a rough 4.16 GAA and .850 save percentage, and the Islanders' playoff hopes are on life support as a result -- they're three points back of the Flyers for the third seed in the Metro Division with two games to play, and the Blue Jackets a point up on New York as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 11Yesterday
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Top NHL Fantasy Performers This Season2 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 505 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week7 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More