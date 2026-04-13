Ilya Sorokin News: Gives up four goals
Sorokin stopped 18 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Sorokin was beaten three times in a 56-second span in the second period, and that was a hole the Isles couldn't come back from. Ultimately, this defeat means the Islanders won't be playing in the postsesaon, and thus, it's unclear if Sorokin will get the start in the regular-season finale against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. He has started every one of the last 14 games for the Isles, going 5-9-0 with a 3.17 GAA and an .882 save percentage in that span.
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