Ilya Sorokin News: Hangs on for OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 7:22am

Sorokin stopped 27 of 30 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Sorokin extended his win streak to four Saturday with a strong stretch of play to blank the Blue Jackets in the third period and overtime. With the victory, he now holds a 22-13-2 record, a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 37 appearances this season. The 30-year-old netminder has been one of the league's elite workhorse options between the pipes, currently ranking second in save percentage among goalies with 30 or more appearances. With the Islanders at the heart of the playoff conversation in the Metropolitan Division, they will likely continue to rely on Sorokin often in hopes of booking a trip to the postseason. He is one of the few must-roster goalies in all fantasy formats moving forward.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
