Sorokin will patrol the home crease versus New Jersey on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin is 4-3-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .921 save percentage after a great start to the season. He has been facing a lot of shots of late, averaging 36.33 shots over his last three appearances. The Devils are eighth in scoring, averaging 3.63 goals.