Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Sorokin will protect the home net against Ottawa on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is coming off a 13-save effort in Thursday's 5-3 win over Toronto. He has a 29-22-2 record this campaign with seven shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 53 appearances. Ottawa sits eighth in the league this season with 3.37 goals per game.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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